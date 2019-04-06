Deputy forest range officer held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday arrested a deputy forest range officer in Bargarh district for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from a person.

The arrested was identified as Dhruba Charan Behera, who is posted in Nrusinghanath Forest Range Office in Bargarh district. He was caught by the vigilance officials at 11.30 am today inside the entrance room of his government quarter situated in the campus of the Nrusinghanath Forest Range Office.

According to sources, a case was registered against Behera at Sambalpur vigilance police station following a complaint by Rajkumar Chalan, son of retired forester late Lokanath Chalan.

The complainant, who hails from Goimundi village in Khariar police limits in Nuapada district, had requested Behera to issue no due certificate required for sanction of pension. However, the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 for the certificate.

Following the report of the complainant, a trap was laid by the vigilance officials and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. The accused has been forwarded to the special vigilance court. Further probe is underway, the vigilance officials said.