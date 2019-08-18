Deputy Drug Controller arrested by CBI for corruption, suspended

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Deputy Drug Controller
49

New Delhi: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has suspended a Deputy Drug Controller posted at the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The accused Deputy Drug Controller, Naresh Sharma was suspended following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for involving in corruption.

Related Posts

Arun Jaitley on life support, top leaders visit AIIMS

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operation underway

Krishna river floods affect 87 villages in Andhra Pradesh,…

“As informed by CBI, Dr Naresh Sharma, Dy. Drug Controller (I), CDSCO (Hq), New Delhi has been trapped and taken in custody by them on 16.08.2019 and legal investigation under Cr.No. and Section RC-29/2019 u/s 7 of PC Act, 1988 has been initiated,” the health ministry said in a statement.

“Accordingly, Dr Naresh Sharma, DDC (I) has been suspended with immediate effect,” the ministry added.

The ministry further stated that all stakeholders, public and officers shall take cognizance of the fact that CDSCO has the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and is committed to act stringently against any act of corruption.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Arun Jaitley on life support, top leaders visit AIIMS

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operation underway

Krishna river floods affect 87 villages in Andhra Pradesh,…

1 of 2,810