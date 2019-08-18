Deputy Drug Controller arrested by CBI for corruption, suspended

New Delhi: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has suspended a Deputy Drug Controller posted at the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The accused Deputy Drug Controller, Naresh Sharma was suspended following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for involving in corruption.

“As informed by CBI, Dr Naresh Sharma, Dy. Drug Controller (I), CDSCO (Hq), New Delhi has been trapped and taken in custody by them on 16.08.2019 and legal investigation under Cr.No. and Section RC-29/2019 u/s 7 of PC Act, 1988 has been initiated,” the health ministry said in a statement.

“Accordingly, Dr Naresh Sharma, DDC (I) has been suspended with immediate effect,” the ministry added.

The ministry further stated that all stakeholders, public and officers shall take cognizance of the fact that CDSCO has the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and is committed to act stringently against any act of corruption.