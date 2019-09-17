Deputy directors of Agriculture in 10 dists served show-cause notices over duplicate pesticides sale

Bhubaneswar: The deputy directors of Agriculture of 10 districts have been served show-cause notices to explain why action has not been taken against errant companies for supplying duplicate pesticides.

According to reports, Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo today made a surprise visit to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department’s five offices in Bhubaneswar. The minister checked the attendance sheet and asked to initiate action against those absent.

Later, the minister also visited the State Pesticides Testing Laboratory, State Soil Testing Laboratory and the office of the District Agriculture Officer here. During this, the minister asked to shot show-cause notices to the concerned deputy directors of Agriculture of 10 districts for not taking actions the erring companies for supplying low-quality pesticides.

In compliance with the direction, the Director of Agriculture and Food Production has served show-cause notices to the deputy directors of Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Ganjam, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri districts.