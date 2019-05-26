Deprive third child of voting rights to halt population growth: Baba Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Renowned Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said the only way to contain population growth is to deprive the third child of voting rights.

The yoga guru also advocated an all India ban on manufacturing, sale and purchase of liquor.

He said:“India’s population should not be more than 150 crores in the next 50 years as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that”.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Ramdev said this can be a reality when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor he/she enjoys any type of privileges and facilities given by the government.

Ramdev said: “There should be a complete ban on cow slaughter and it is the only way out to end the conflict that we see between cow smugglers and ‘gau rakshak’.”

Ramdev said Patanjali Ayurved Limited’s Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, has received the ‘UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award’ on behalf of Patanjali Group of Institutions in Geneva yesterday. He described it as a moment of pride.