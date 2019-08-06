Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha – West Bengal coasts is likely to trigger heavy rain across Odisha during the next 48 hours.

The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha – West Bengal coasts remained practically stationary during the past 3 hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 6th August, 2019 near latitude 20.50N and longitude 88.00E, about 160 km southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and about 130 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal). It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west northwestwards across Odisha – West Bengal coasts during next 48 hours,” IMD said in the latest bulletin.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20cm) very likely over Odisha on 6th and 7th August.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls very likely over south Chhattisgarh during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 6th and 7th August 2019.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along and off West Bengal- Odisha Coasts during next 48 hours. Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are also very likely over interior areas of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 7th August.

Sea Condition will be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha – West Bengal Coasts on 6th and 7th August and also over adjoining the central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts during next 48 hrs.