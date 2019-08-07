Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into deep depression

Bhubaneswar: A depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha is likely to intensify into a deep depression, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre on Wednesday.

According to the officials, a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha is likely to intensify into a deep depression and lay centered at about 70 km southeast of Balasore. It is likely to cross north Odisha today at 12 noon.

Latest observations and satellite imageries indicated that the Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha – West Bengal coasts moved northwestwards with a speed of about 05 kmph in last six hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 7th August, 2019 near latitude 21.00N and longitude 87.40E, about 70 km southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and about 70 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal. It is very likely to move west northwestwards and cross north Odisha – West Bengal coasts near Balasore by Noon of today, the 7th August 2019.

Following this, heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted for the interior parts of Odisha.

While Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, and Bolangir districts have been sounded a red alert, an orange warning has been alerted fro the districts of Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, and Kalahandi.

Whereas moderate rainfall has been alerted for Cuttack, Kendrapara, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Nabarnagpur districts.