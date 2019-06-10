Depression in Arabian sea to turn into cyclonic storm: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday said that a depression over Southeast Arabian Sea will intensify into a deep depression in next 06 hrs and a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hrs.

“Latest satellite imageries and surface observations indicate that a depression has formed over southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep and East-central Arabian Sea and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 10th June, near latitude 11.7 deg N and longitude 71.0 deg E, about 200 km west-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 840 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 1,020 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat),” said IMD in its bulletin.

“It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards during next 72 hours,” it added.

The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep area and the East-central Arabian Sea on June 10 and very rough to high over east-central and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea on June 11.

Furthermore, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea in coming days on account of the rough sea condition.

The district collectors have been asked to be on alert in areas where landslides had occurred during the monsoon last year, sources in the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.