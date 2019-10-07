Depressed over failing to get job, UP student commits suicide

New Delhi: The body of a youth was found hanging at his rented house in Jaraili Kothi locality under City Kotwali police station limits of Uttar Pradesh today.

The deceased was identified as Nagendra Singh (25). He was pursuing Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree at a college in Baberu area.

According to sources, Singh was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room. A suicide note was also seized from the spot in which the deceased has mentioned that he has taken the extreme step after failing to get a job.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, police await the post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death, sources said.