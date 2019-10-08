Deogarh SP appreciates Utkal Durga Puja Committee for spreading awareness on social, traffic issues

Deogarh: While Durga Puja is being celebrated with much fervour and gaiety across the Deogarh district, a unique initiative taken up by Utkal Durga Puja Committee has garnered praise from all spheres.

Deogarh Superintendent of Police, Rahul Jain has appreciated the puja committee for displaying banners outside the puja mandap on various social and traffic issues to aware the thousands of devotees visiting the puja mandap.

The SP yesterday presented a memento and a letter of appreciation to the puja committee members commending the efforts to create awareness on social as well as traffic issue by displaying various boards.

It is pertinent to mention here that the puja committee members have reportedly put on display various banners outside the puja mandap on issues like: ‘No To Child Marriage’, ‘Save Water & Forest’, ‘Save Girl Child’, ‘Swachh Deogarh’ and Traffic Rules and Regulations, following request from the Deogarh SP.

The aim of the initiative is to aware people on such issues as the puja pandals witnesses a huge footfall of devotees during the Durga Puja celebrations.