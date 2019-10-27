Deogarh police organises talent search competition for children of police personnel

Deogarh: A two-days talent search competition was organised by the Deogarh police exclusively for the children of police personnel in service at Deogarh district on June, 2019. The winners of the event were felicitated at an event here on Saturday.

With an aim to recognise the hidden talents of the children, the district administration had organised the event at police reserve ground in the district. Various competitions including dance, music, debate, elocution, essay, quiz, group discussion, music chair, and fancy dress competition were organised for the children of different age-groups.

A large number of students from Class – I to X participated in the completions and showcased their talents. A total of 66 children belonging to different age-groups were awarded trophies and certificates on Saturday for their brilliant performance in various competitions

Among others, Deogarh SP Rahul Jain along with his wife attended the programme. Jain distributed prizes to the winners and encouraged the children.

Such an innovative step of the police administration towards the police community earned praise from different spheres.