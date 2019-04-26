Deogarh Collector suspends two polling officials for dereliction of duty

pragativadinewsservice
Deogarh: The Deogarh district Collector-cum-District Election Officer on Friday suspended two polling officials for dereliction of duty.

Under the direction of the Election Commission, the officers, identified as a sector officer, B Gopalkrishana Saraf, and presiding officer, Himanshu Sekhar Behera, have been placed under suspension.

Notably, Deogarh Assembly segment under Sambalpur parliamentary constituency went to polls on April 23 in the third phase elections in Odisha. Meanwhile, a fault was noticed by voters while the polling was underway, following which, the voting was cancelled at the booth.

 

