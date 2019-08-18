Deogarh admin launches cleanliness-cum-plantation drive across the district

Deogarh: After achieving the Open Defecation Free (ODF) target, the Deogarh district administration is now on toes to become clean, healthy and beautiful by launching cleanliness-cum-plantation drive across the district.

The Deogarh administration today launched a cleanliness-cum-plantation drive in the municipality and rural areas. Sources said the simultaneous drives will be conducted every month on the third week Sunday to keep the environmental surroundings neat and tidy.

Under the direct supervision of Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal, the cleanliness-cum-plantation drive was simultaneously conducted in all government & panchayat offices, educational institutions, sports clubs and business establishments.

According to reports, thousands of people from all walks of life participated in the noble initiative and cleaned up the roads, temples, educational institutions, grounds and then planted different varieties of saplings in their respective areas. NCC, NSS, Red Cross, social organisations, Biju Yuva Bahini, Nehru Yuva Kendra and several self-help groups also joined the drive taken up by the district administration.

Apart from Deogarh Collector, Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain, Additional Collector Dharam Hansdah, district rural development director V Punamkant Ekka, Sub-Collector Brajabandhu Bhoi, Deputy Collector Kaibalya Kar, Yashobanta Dehury and Deogarh Municipality’s Executive Officer Kunjabana Pradhan along with other officials also took part in the mega drive across the district.

The cleanliness-cum-plantation drive which started this morning brought cheers to all the people. Even though some places in the district witnessed rain, but it did not dampen the spirit of the activists, who all kept the drive going on. The initiative of the Deogarh administration to make the district clean, healthy and beautiful has drawn praise from different spheres.