Deogaon Tehsildar caught taking bribe

Bolangir: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested Deogaon Tehsildar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a sand contractor.

The accused officer has been identified as Rajendra Choudhry, currently posted at Deogaon Tehsil Office in Bolangir district.

According to sources, the accused had demanded Rs 20,000 from a sand contractor Biren Dalai. Following this, Dalai informed the Vigilance department.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption wing today caught the government official red-handed while accepting the gratification from the complainant. Besides, officials also conducted simultaneous raids at his office and residence.

A case was registered against the accused officer under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources added.