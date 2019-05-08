Denizens can avail network of any telecom service provider: BSCL

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Wednesday announced that all the telecom users can avail network of any telecom service provider across the smart city.

According to official sources, users can now manually search for active networks.

All mobile networks BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Jio have merged to give uninterrupted service in Cyclone Fani-affected areas.

Network can be available by opening Settings option of a phone and choosing the network manually. Similarly, internet services can be availed by turning the ‘data roaming’ option on.

The move came after denizens were disconnected from the rest of world as cellphone service towers were uprooted after extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at Puri in May 3.

The capital city also faced the wind speed gusting up to 200 kmph that tore the city’s infrastructure.