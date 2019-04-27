Denied postal ballot papers, poll staff stage dharna in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Tension prevailed at the EVM distribution centre in Kendrapara district after scores of officials who have been engaged in poll duty were allegedly denied postal ballot papers.

The employees on election duty staged dharna in front of EVM distribution centre as the authorities refused to issue them postal ballots to cast votes in the fourth phase polls scheduled for April 29.

The irate poll officials threatened not to receive the EVMs till postal ballot papers are provided to them in order to exercise their rights.

It can be mentioned here that postal voting is one type of voting in an election whereby ballot papers are distributed to electors or returned by post, in contrast to electors voting in person at a polling station or electronically via an electronic voting system.