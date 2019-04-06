Denied nod to fly chopper, UP CM Yogi addresses rallies in Odisha through telephone

Bhubaneswar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed public meetings in Odisha through telephone from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

According to sources, Yogi was supposed to attend BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Berhampur in Ganjam district and Phulbani in Kandhamal district today and address the public.

However, unable to get permission to take the chopper to Berhampur and Phulbani due to lack of arrangements for flying in the dark, he addressed the gathering from Bhubaneswar airport.

After addressing the gatherings from the airport, Yogi returned to Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had denied permission to Yogi Adityanath’s chopper to land in the state to let him address two scheduled rallies. Later, he addressed the rallies there telephonically.