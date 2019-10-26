Denied leave for birthday, Class IX girl jumps off hostel rooftop in Ganjam

Digapahandi: A Class IX girl student of a private residential school has been injured after allegedly jumping from the hostel roof in Padmanavpur village in Ganjam district today in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to reports, the minor girl had requested the hostel authorities to grant her leave so that she can celebrate her birthday on 3rd November at her house. But the hostel authorities denied giving her leave.

Following this, at around 3 am the minor girl jumped off from the rooftop of the hostel building in a bid to escape. But unfortunately, he broke her right leg after having a hard landing on the ground. Some locals rushed her to a private hospital in Berhampur where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Tension erupted at Padmanavpur village following this incident. Vehicular traffic was disrupted as locals blocked the busy road by burning tyres.

On being informed, police reached the hostel and enquired into the matter. The protest was lifted after Digapahandi IIC Basanta Kumar Sethi arrived and pacified the agitating locals peacefully.

Tehsildar Adwaita Kumar Swain and BDO Haladhar Sabar also reached the spot to take stock of the situation, sources said.