Dengue case detected in Koraput, Class IV student tested positive

Koraput: Dengue reared its ugly head in the tribal-dominated Koraput district with a minor boy testing positive at Deraguda Sevashram school in Baipariguda block.

According to sources, the blood samples of a Class-IV student that were sent to the laboratory tested positive for dengue.

While the student is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, medical authorities reached the village to take stock of the situation.

Sources said the villagers were panic-stricken after fresh cases of dengue was reported but the concerned authorities said the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, the unhealthy surrounding and environment are suspected to be the reason behind the outbreak of the mosquito-borne viral disease. The water sample from the Sevashram school will soon be sent for testing, sources said.