Demonetization is responsible for unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

Raebareli: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it was a foolishness to carry out demonetization which was not done by anyone in 70 years.

Addressing an election meeting in Unchahar in Rabeareli from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking re-election, Gandhi said “Chowkidar (watchman) has done ‘chori’ (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.

“Some 22 lakh jobs are vacant in the government. Modi did not want to fill these vacant posts and only wants to help his friends”, the Congress chief said.

Accusing the Prime Minister of taking away money from “our pocket, your pocket”, he promised that the Congress will ensure that the people get back their money.

Gandhi said: “Modi has taken away money from your house, lied and fooled you and made you stand in queues telling you that it is fight against corruption and black money.

He fooled the country and took money from your pocket for a ‘chor’ (thief) like Anil Ambani.”