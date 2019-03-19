Democracy, country in peril under Modi rule: Gehlot

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has feared that India may not see another election if Narendra Modi is re-elected.

Gehlot said the country may go the China and Russia way.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said both democracy and the country were in danger under Modi dispensation. It does everything to retain power, he added.

Interacting with news agencies Gehlot said that polls will be held on the lines of those in China and Russia where there is one party rule. The president or the prime minister is decided beforehand in those countries, he added.

Gehlot took a swipe at what he termed Modi’s “acting skills” and said If Modi was in Bollywood he would have excelled in acting.

The senior Congress leader asserted that people in the country are far wiser as they can differentiate between falsehood and truth.