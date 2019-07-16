Demand for HC bench: Bolangir lawyers hold protest march in city

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying the demand of permanent High Court bench in Bolangir district, the lawyers under the aegis of Joint Action Committee today took out a protest march in Bhubaneswar.

The agitating lawyers took out a rally from Master Canteen to Odisha Assembly. Several other organisations have also extended their support and joined the protest.

Despite repeated pleas for setting up a permanent bench of the state’s apex judiciary body in Bolangir the government has failed to take their demands into consideration.

Following this, the agitating lawyers today took out a protest march in order to press for their long-standing demands.