Delhi workers to get revised minimum wages before Diwali

National
By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said a meeting has been called on October 21 to implement the revised minimum wages before Diwali.

The minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month.

This has come a day after the Supreme Court upheld Delhi government’s March 2017 notification on higher minimum wages. Rai tweeted: “The workers and employees will get an increased salary before Diwali”.

The Delhi government had on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court decision saying it will issue a final notification soon on the enhanced minimum wages.

The state government had fixed the minimum wages based on the average prices of food items and clothing and other basic life necessities like housing and electricity.

