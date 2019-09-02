Delhi Sikh community protests against conversion to Islam in Pakistan

New Delhi: Sikh community in Delhi on Monday protested against forceful conversion of a girl belonging to their community to Islam in Pakistan.

Hundreds of members from the community took to streets here to protest against the forceful conversion of minorities in Pakistan. The protesting members are demanding the safety of Sikh families residing there.

The protesters have gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital here urging Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the ‘atrocities’. They are protesting with black flags and slogans against the Pakistani government.

A video had surfaced on social media last week where a 19-year-old Sikh girl was seen converting to Islam and marrying a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The girl’s family had claimed that she was abducted and forcefully converted to Islam and demanded Imran Khan’s intervention in the matter.