Delhi Police nabs Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in Srinagar

By pragativadinewsservice
Delhi Police nabs Jaish-e-Mohammad
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday nabbed a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad from Srinagar who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

Police sources said the accused was identified as Abdul Majeed Baba, a resident of Magrepora district of Sopore.

The arrest was made from Soura in downtown Srinagar, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

Police sources said Baba will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Srinagar and brought to Delhi on transit remand.

