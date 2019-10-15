Delhi Police conducts midnight raid on illegal firecrackers factory

National
By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: In a midnight raid, Delhi Police has conducted raid on a factory illegally making and storing firecrackers, according to reports.

Two people, including the owner of the factory, have been detained.

A team of Delhi Police personnel at the stroke of the midnight descended on a factory manufacturing and storing firecrackers illegally. During the raid, police officers found unpacked and packed firecrackers at the factory unit in the E-Block of Narela area.

There was a godown on the ground floor of the unit where the illegally manufactured firecrackers were being stored ahead of the festival of Diwali.

In January 2018 a deadly blaze at a firecracker factory in Delhi’s Bawana area had claimed 17 lives.

