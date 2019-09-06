Delhi Metro will incur losses if women allowed free ride: SC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will run into losses if women are allowed free ride, Supreme Court has said. It said Kejriwal government’s decision in this regard is not good.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra has slammed the proposal of the Delhi government.

The bench said DMRC may not remain a profitable venture after being given a free ride for women.

Justice Arun Mishra-led bench told Delhi govt that it “must properly use public money and should refrain from giving free sops to people.” “DMRC annual revenue is between 6000 and 7000 crores. Its loss for last year was 100 crore. If free sops are given, there would be a direct loss of Rs.1500 crore per annum and DMRC cannot pay its long term debt obligations on time, its expansion would get hampered and its facilities and maintenance would come down.”

The Delhi Metro has sent a report in July to the AAP government, seeking at least eight months’ time to make necessary preparations, including seeking approval from the fare-fixation committee.