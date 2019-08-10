Delhi-Lahore friendship bus service suspended: Pakistan minister

Islamabad: Pakistan has suspended Delhi-Lahore friendship bus service in the wake of India revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said his country has suspended the Lahore-Delhi friendship bus service. The bus service first started in February 1999 but was suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack. It was restarted in July 2003.

The Lahore-Delhi bus service is operated from Ambedkar Stadium terminal near Delhi Gate. DTC buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) buses every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from Delhi to Lahore.

Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that it will suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following its decision to downgrade bilateral ties.