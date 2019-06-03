Delhi HC dismisses plea to stay release of Salman Khan starrer Bharat

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the release of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Bharat.’

The petition was filed by Vikas Tyagi. In his plea, Tyagi contended that the title of the film is in violation of Section-3 Emblems & names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, according to which word ‘Bharat’ can’t be used for commercial purpose.

The petitioner had also appealed to the court to change the name of the film as well as any dialogue in which the main character, Bharat, has been compared to India.

Notably, Bharat is an official remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father. The movie features a huge ensemble of the cast including Katina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Nora Fatehi.

The movie is slated for a June 5 release.