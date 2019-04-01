Delhi HC dismisses plea to stay Modi film release

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea seeking a stay on the release of the film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ until the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are declared.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Bhambhani refused to entertain the public interest litigation (PIL) after being informed that the Bombay High Court and the Election Commission, was already seized with the issue.

The petition also sought a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act against the violation of the Moral Code of Conduct by the makers of the film.

It also sought the postponement of the movie’s release till the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha polls.

The petition filed through Sujeet Kumar Singh states that the film cannot be considered to be completely cut-off from the concerned political party and the political personality.