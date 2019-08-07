Delhi government announces 2-day state mourning over Sushma Swaraj’s demise

New Delhi: Condoling the death of veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect.

While she will be cremated with full state honours today, top leaders of various parties paid their last tribute at her residence today.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among those who paid their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at Sushma Swaraj’s residence to pay his last respects to the former External Affairs Minister.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP National Working President JP Nadda, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also paid homage to the iconic lady.

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who played a major role in guiding and mentoring Sushma Swaraj, wrote a long condolence letter in her memory.

The letter reads:

Yog guru Ramdev, Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy, TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and BJP MP Rama Devi also remembered the politician.

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 67 in New Delhi. She suffered the cardiac arrest late in the evening and was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A team of doctors attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive her, but she passed away.