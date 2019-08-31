Delhi Dynamos renamed as Odisha Football Club

Bhubaneswar: Indian Super League club Delhi Dynamos will be rechristened as Odisha Football Club (OFC) after it entered into an agreement with the Odisha government.

An agreement between the sports and youth services department of Odisha and the Delhi Dynamos management was signed today in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The two-time semifinalists Delhi Dynamos will be hoping for a change in fortunes with a change in base and identity. Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium would be the home ground for the franchise from the seventh ISL season with Shubham Sarangi the only local player at present.

The state government would be supporting the club’s relocation and providing the infrastructural facilities to it as part of the agreement, which also included training grounds and the Kalinga Stadium.

The state government will provide training grounds and the Kalinga Stadium to the team. After successfully playing host to the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup, the Odisha government has been busy establishing several high-performance centres for different games in the state with the most recently inaugurated centre being the high-performance Naval Tata Hockey Academy.

Notably, the state government has also got provisional clearance for 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium.