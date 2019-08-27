Delhi CM Announces Waiver Of Late-Payment Charges On Water Bill

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a waiver of late-payment charges on water bill towards Delhi Jal Board.

As per sources, full water bills of people in categories E, F, G and H have been waived till March 31 next year. For those in A and B categories, the waiver is 25 per cent; for C category, it is 50 per cent, and for D category, it is 75 per cent. 100 per cent waiver on late-payment charges, however, is applicable across categories,

“Today we are announcing a scheme to waive arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board’s books. Some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing. The scheme is an open invitation to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters,” Kejriwal said, reports ANI.

Only those consumers can avail the benefit of the new scheme who will install meters before November 30, sources added.

Earlier, on August 1, Kejriwal had made electricity completely free for residents who consume up to 200 units of power every month.