Delhi chokes again as air quality degrades to very poor

New Delhi: The ambient air quality has degraded to ‘very poor’ as the national capital chokes again due to air pollution on Friday and this will continue for some days.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Particulate Matter (PM) 10 was recorded at 299 and PM2.5.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already indicated that the air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the upcoming days. It will deteriorate on October 25 but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category, added CPCB.

The stubble burning continues to be the major irritant. Massive stubble burning in the neighbouring states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh has contributed to the deterioration of air quality in the national capital.