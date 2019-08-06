Delhi Capitals Associates with Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals today announced its association with the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, pledging to make the city of Delhi fitter, and encourage a healthy lifestyle among citizens.

“Delhi Capitals is honoured to associate with the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon for their 15th edition in our city,” said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra. “Fitness is not just for athletes, but for each and every one of us. Staying true to our adage of #ThisIsNewDelhi, Delhi Capitals urges all Delhiites to shun the old, unhealthy lifestyle, and embrace a new one – full of good health and fitness.”

Delhi Capitals member Amit Mishra was present on the occasion too, and said, “Over the years, this event has grown tremendously in terms of participation, but there is a lot more that we can do make our city fitter. We hope Delhi Capitals and Airtel Delhi Half Marathon together can inspire our citizens to make fitness a way of life.”

Registrations for the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon starts from 7th August 2019.