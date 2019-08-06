Delhi Capitals Associates with Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Airtel Delhi Half Marathon
13

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals today announced its association with the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, pledging to make the city of Delhi fitter, and encourage a healthy lifestyle among citizens.

“Delhi Capitals is honoured to associate with the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon for their 15th edition in our city,” said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra. “Fitness is not just for athletes, but for each and every one of us. Staying true to our adage of #ThisIsNewDelhi, Delhi Capitals urges all Delhiites to shun the old, unhealthy lifestyle, and embrace a new one – full of good health and fitness.”

Related Posts

Ashes 2019: Aussies script First Victory at Edgbaston

Brendon McCullum Retires From All Formats of Cricket

Haryana Steelers take on Patna Pirates

Delhi Capitals member Amit Mishra was present on the occasion too, and said, “Over the years, this event has grown tremendously in terms of participation, but there is a lot more that we can do make our city fitter. We hope Delhi Capitals and Airtel Delhi Half Marathon together can inspire our citizens to make fitness a way of life.”

Registrations for the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon starts from 7th August 2019.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.