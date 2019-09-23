Delhi Capitals announces 5th edition of Delhi Capitals Corporate Cup T20

New Delhi: JSW and GMR co-owned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the launch of the 5th edition of Delhi Capitals Corporate Cup T20, formerly known as the Delhi Daredevils Corporate Cup T20.

The tournament, which will feature 16 participating teams, will be played in Gurugram between 5th October to10th November.

“Delhi Capitals is proud to be organizing yet another cricket tournament for our fans around the city. We are delighted to provide a platform for the cricketing talent in our corporates, and give them the chance to enjoy the sport they love,” Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said. “It’s a great opportunity for corporates to come out and play amidst their busy and hectic work lives, and win exciting prizes at the same time.”

The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each. These four teams will face each other once during the league stage to determine the group toppers, who will subsequently go on to play the Semi-Finals and the Final.

The winners of the tournament along with the top performers will get an opportunity to attend a gala dinner with the Delhi Capitals squad during the IPL, apart from getting special privileges on tickets and official merchandise.