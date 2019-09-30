Delhi-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing after fire

Delhi-bound Indigo flight
Panjim: A Delhi-bound Indigo flight caught fire after taking off  from Dabolim airport in Goa on but made an emergency landing immediately.

The reports said all the crew members and passengers were safely evacuated. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause behind the accident. A senior Goa Cabinet minister was among the passengers.

According to reports, Just a couple of minutes after takeoff, smoke was detected at plane’s left engine. The pilot then decided for an emergency landing. The Goa to Delhi Indigo flight took off from Goa’s Dabolim airport on late Sunday night.

