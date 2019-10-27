Defrauding device found in Angul ATM

By pragativadinewsservice
Defrauding device
25

Angul: A debit card defrauding device has been found from the ATM machine near Bagadia Chhak under Chhendipada police limits in Angul district on Friday evening.

According to reports, a youth detected the device while withdrawing money at an ATM kiosk of State Bank of India at Bagadia Chhak.

According to the youth, while pressing buttons of the ATM, he accidentally touched the device which was attached to the machine. The device came out of the machine with ease as he tried to hold it.

Suspecting the fraud, the youth informed this matter to the local police. Cops have seized the device and initiated an investigation into the matter.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that such devices are usually used by fraudsters to know the personal identification number (PIN) of debit cards.

pragativadinewsservice
