Defender Aibanbha Dohling joins FC Goa on two-year deal

Goa: Promising defender Aibanbha Dohling on Friday joined Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on a two-year-deal till the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old made 19 appearances for Shillong Lajong in the 2018-19 I-League season. The Meghalaya-based defender made his debut for his home state side in the 2017-18 season after having joined them as a youth product.

His first experience of Goa arrived in 2010 when he won the India leg of the Under-15 Nike Manchester United Premier Cup with the Lajong team to win a trip to England, where he faced the Red Devils.

Dohling left the Lajong youth set-up in 2012 to join the prestigious Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur where he played alongside fellow Gaur Chinglensana Singh. The centre-back spent 4 years at TFA before rejoining Lajong.

Versatility is a big part of Dohling’s game, as is his ability to play with the ball. A self-styled ‘ball-playing defender’, Dohling was part of a young all-Indian Lajong side in the previous I-League season.

“I am very pleased to have joined FC Goa because I love their style of play and I think I can make a contribution with the way that I like to pass and play with the ball. It is a big reason as to why I chose FC Goa as the team to join,” said Dohling.

Ravi Puskur, Head of Technical Operations said, “We are glad to have acquired the services of Aiban. He is a player with a physical presence, has a strong aerial game and is comfortable on the ball. These are all qualities that we look for in our center backs and are fundamental to succeeding in our style of play. With Aiban, we are confident he will demonstrate these qualities and increase the competition for places within the team.”