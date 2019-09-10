Defence Minister to receive first Rafale combat aircraft from France on Oct 8

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit France on October 8 to receive first Rafale combat aircraft manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation.

Government sources told news agencies that “October 8 is auspicious for two reasons. It is both Dussehra and Air Force day on that day”.

The sources said the Defence Minister will travel along with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officials to receive the aircraft from France on October 8. As per earlier plans, Balakot operations in-charge and current Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was to travel to receive the plane on September 19-20 from France.

Now, an Air Force team will visit France around the same time and sign documents with the French after which the Indian pilots will start training on the advanced Indian Rafale planes.