Defence Minister to perform pooja while receiving Rafale in France during Dushehra

By pragativadinewsservice
Defence Minister
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform ‘Shastra pooja'(worship of weapons) in France this Dushehra, official sources said.

He is will receive the Rafale aircraft on October 8.

Shastra Pooja is an old Hindu tradition where warriors perform pooja of their arms and weapons. During his days as Home Minister Rajnath Singh would perform Shastra pooja every Dushehra.

The Minister is leaving for Paris shortly where he is supposed to meet French President Emanuel Macron and then proceed to Bordeaux for receiving the first Rafale aircraft made for India.

