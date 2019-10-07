Defence Minister to leave for France to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will leave New Delhi today to France on a two-day visit. On October 8th morning, Singh will meet Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

Later, the Defence Minister will participate in the Rafale fighter aircraft handing over ceremony at Merignac along with French Minister of Armed Forces Ms Florence Parly. He will also perform the Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft.

Later, Rajnath Singh will hold the Annual Defence dialogue with French Minister of Armed Forces Ms Florence Parly.

On October 9, the Defence Minister will address the CEOs of the French Defence industry during which he is likely to urge them to participate in “Make in India” and the DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-8, 2020.