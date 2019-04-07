Defence minister rejects US magazine report on F-16

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has brushed aside the US magazine report as baseless that none of Pakistan’s F-16s were missing.

Sitharaman said that if none of the US-manufactured fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were missing then how come the part of AM-RAAM missile, which is used in F-16, was found in India.

It is noteworthy that Washington-based magazine Foreign Policy reported on Thursday that the US defence personnel recently conducted counting and found all F-16s intact in Pakistan and none missing.

The reports said after the physical counting of the fighter jets it was found that none is missing, the report said.

The article quoting unidentified defence officials as said that US officials did not find any planes supplied to Pakistan missing from the inventory.

The US defence department, has however, said that it was not aware that an investigation was conducted to find out whether Pakistan’s F-16 was shot down by Indian Air Force’s (IAF) fighter jet in February.

India has been maintaining that Pakistan’s F-16 was shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a dogfight on February 27.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister in a tweet said :”The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP’s attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet.”