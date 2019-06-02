Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen Glacier tomorrow

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siachen Glacier tomorrow to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan. Singh will be accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Situated in the Karakorum range, Siachen Glacier is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

During his visit, the Defence Minister will interact with the soldiers and officers to know about the issues faced by them during their deployment on the world’s highest military posts. Singh will also be given detailed presentations on functioning of 14 Corps and 15 corps including the Army’s overall preparedness.

The Army’s 14 Corps guards the Line of Actual Control with China as well as the Line of Control with Pakistan. The Srinagar-based 15 Corp is mainly tasked with carrying out anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley.

Siachen Glacier is the world’s highest battlefield and witnesses up to minus 70 degrees in winter.