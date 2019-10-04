Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to fly in India’s first Rafale combat jet in France

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take sortie in India’s first Rafale combat aircraft manufactures for India by France.

Singh will fly in the first Rafale combat aircraft during his visit there on October 8. October 8 is Dussehra and the Air Force Day.

Though the Rafale planes would be officially inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the Defence Minister’s visit, the contingents would start arriving in India only in May 2020 after training of pilots and personnel on it.

Sources in IAF said: “As per plans, a French pilot will fly in the front cockpit while Rajnath Singh will sit in the rear cockpit. The first Indian Rafale aircraft with tail no RB-01 will be used for the sortie”.

Defence Minister had recently flown in the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru.