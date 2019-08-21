Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves major reorganization of Army HQ

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday has approved the reorganization of Army Headquarters, according to reports.

The reports said the clearance was based on a detailed study conducted by the Army HQ. Under the new structure, an independent vigilance cell will be made functional under the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). An umbrella organization under the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) for ‘enhanced focus’ on human rights will also be set up.

Singh tweeted: “An umbrella organization under VCOAS for enhanced focus on human rights issues – To give high priority to observance of human rights convention and values, it has been decided to set up a special Human Rights Section headed by ADG (Major Gen rank officer) directly under the VCOAS (sic).”

The reports said to enhance transparency and ensure that best of investigative expertise is available to the section, a police officer of the rank of SSP/SP will be taken on deputation.

The clearance by MoD will thus mean saving 20 percent officers from Army HQ, who will now be posted in active field formations. According to reports, restructuring of Army HQ has been planned by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.