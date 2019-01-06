Defence minister lied in Parliament on HAL: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had lied in Parliament on HAL.

Gandhi said she must show documents or resign.

Gandhi’s attack came after a media report claimed that “not a single rupee of the said Rs 1 lakh crore has come to HAL. The media report cited senior HAL management officials in order to back its claim.

It is worth mentioning that the Congress party has been targeting the Centre that it denied Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) an offset contract under the Rafale fighter jets deal.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has accused Congress of not supporting HAL during its rule. It asserted that the government is now strengthening the defence public sector undertaking.