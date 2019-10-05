Defence Minister increases assistance to martyrs’ families by 4 times

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday has given nod to increase the monetary assistance to families of martyrs by 4 times.

The monetary assistance to next of kin (NoK) of all categories of battle casualties has been raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

The amount will be granted under the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (ABCWF). Earlier, there was a provision of financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the battle casualties which are fatal and Rs 1 lakh to disability less than 60 per cent.

This amount is dispersed in addition to liberalised family pension, financial assistance from Army Group Insurance, Army Welfare Fund and ex gratia amount.