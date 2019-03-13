Defence Minister claims Indian military knows identity of Pak pilot

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Indian military knows the identity of the Pakistani pilot shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Abhinandan’s MiG-21 “Bison” on February 27 had shot down the Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during a dogfight. The defence minister, however, has refused to give further details.

She slammed Pakistan for living in a state of denial and said it has a tendency of not admitting casualties like they didn’t acknowledge the “sacrifices” of soldiers during the Kargil conflict.

According to a US-based activist from Gilgit bodies of dead terrorists were shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Balakot after IAF’s air strikes.

He also shared a video where a Pakistani Army officer can be seen talking to the families of the dead terrorists saying that he will support families of the terrorists who were “martyred” in the IAF operation.