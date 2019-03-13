Defence Minister claims Indian military knows identity of Pak pilot

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Defence Minister claims
17

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Indian military knows the identity of the Pakistani pilot shot down by Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Abhinandan’s MiG-21 “Bison” on February 27 had shot down the Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during  a dogfight. The defence minister, however, has refused to give further details.

Related Posts

Cabinet approves issue of notifications for General…

Country cannot expect growth in fearful atmosphere: Rahul…

Life and times of Mahatma Gandhi on display at London Book…

She slammed Pakistan for living in a state of denial and said it has a tendency of not admitting casualties like they didn’t acknowledge the “sacrifices” of soldiers during the Kargil conflict.

According to a US-based activist from Gilgit bodies of dead terrorists were shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Balakot after IAF’s air strikes.

He also shared a video where a Pakistani Army officer can be seen talking to the families of the dead terrorists saying that he will support families of the terrorists who were “martyred” in the IAF operation.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.