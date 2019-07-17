Deeply moved by the movie- Super 30: Vice President

New Delhi: The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has said that he was deeply moved by the movie- Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

‘I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Anand, who fought against all odds to provide a brighter future for impoverished children,’ he said after watching the special screening of the movie along with the lead actor of the film Hrithik Roshan, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Anand Kumar, and his family members at Upa Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi today.

The Vice President congratulated the makers of the movie Super 30 for showcasing the dedication, commitment and the missionary zeal of a teacher who worked tirelessly to realise the dreams of scores of bright and talented students.

Naidu also lauded the efforts of Anand for starting Super 30 coaching center and appreciated his efforts in tracking the talented students from economically backward sections of the society and for honing their skills by providing training.

‘This noble gesture done by him is worthy of emulation by others,’ he added.

The movie- Super 30 depicts the life and struggles of a brilliant mathematician Anand Kumar who coaches 30 underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance exam each year.

The Vice President said that education plays a key role in empowering people and development of the society and the nation.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, Producers of Super30, Madhu Mantena, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, A. Surya Prakash, and others were present.