Deepika Padukone to star opposite Ranveer Singh in 83

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play wife to real-life husband Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports film, 83.

Kabir Khan’s 83 will also be co-produced by Deepika.

They were first paired opposite each in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela released in 2013.

This will the fourth time the couple shared screen space together as leads after Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The film is inspired by Team India’s first World Cup win and Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

The movie is scheduled to release on April 10 next year.